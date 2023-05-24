delhi news dead body of man found inside van in jaffrabad knife wounds found in throat police engaged in investigation sbh

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was found dead in a van today near Yamuna Vihar Road in Northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad. According to Delhi Police, the deceased has been identified as Arjun. Talking on the matter, the police said- There were knife wounds on the neck of the deceased. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and crime team have been called. Police further said that the taxi in which the man’s body was found was registered in the name of a company in Gurugram, Haryana. According to the information that came to light, when the people living in the area went out for morning walk at 6:30 in the morning, they saw this blood-soaked body inside the van. People got scared and informed the police about the dead body. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.