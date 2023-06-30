Delhi Ordinance: Kejriwal government reached the Supreme Court against the ordinance of the Center, demanding immediate ban

Delhi Ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal’s government has approached the Supreme Court on Friday against the ordinance of the Center regarding the right of transfer-posting of officers in Delhi. The Delhi government filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying that the ordinance brought by the Center should be immediately stayed. This ordinance is unconstitutional.

Kejriwal is a constant attacker on the Center against the ordinance

It is known that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is constantly attacking the Modi government against this ordinance of the Center. Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, who has prepared to fight from the road to the Parliament, will now fight in the apex court against the Centre’s ordinance. Earlier, in a rally organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Ramlila Maidan, CM Kejriwal had said that the Prime Minister had insulted the vote of the people of Delhi. Regarding the ordinance, the Aam Aadmi Party had said, the black ordinance brought by the central government is not only to take away the democratic rights of the electoral government of Delhi. Rather, it will also become a threat to India’s democracy and constitutional principles. If it is not opposed, ordinances will be brought in other states in this way. It is very important to defeat this black ordinance.

Know the whole matter

A few days before the ordinance, the Supreme Court had handed over the control of police, law and order and all other services except land to the Delhi government. Under which the Delhi government had got the right to transfer and posting of officers. However, the Center then issued an ordinance on May 19, effectively nullifying the Supreme Court’s May 11 order in favor of the Delhi government, which gave the Delhi government the right to control bureaucrats. Was.