Delhi Ordinance: Supreme Court issues notice to Center on Delhi Ordinance, next hearing on July 17

Supreme Court related to control over bureaucrats Ordinance Notice has been issued to the Center on a petition by the Delhi government challenging the constitutional validity of Now the matter will be heard on July 17.

LG will also reply to the notice

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha heard the petition filed against the ordinance and issued notice to the central government. Along with this, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, was asked to amend his petition and add the Lieutenant Governor as a party in the matter.

The AAP government called the central ordinance against the basic structure of the constitution

The AAP-led government has said in its petition that the executive order is arbitrary and seeks to circumvent the apex court and the basic structure of the Constitution. Delhi government Ordinance Along with the cancellation, an interim stay has also been requested.

The central government implemented the ordinance on May 19

On May 19, the Center promulgated the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi. The AAP-led government has termed the ordinance as a travesty of the Supreme Court’s decision on deregulation of services. The Ordinance provides for setting up of National Capital Civil Services Authority for transfer and disciplinary action against Group-A officers of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre Is.

The Supreme Court gave its verdict in favor of the Delhi government.

Significantly, a week before the ordinance, the court had ordered handing over the control of services in Delhi to the elected government except police, public order and land.