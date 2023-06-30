Delhi: PM Modi will attend DU centenary celebrations, will lay foundation stone of 3 buildings

New Delhi: The centenary year celebrations of Delhi University are going to end today. PM Narendra Modi is also going to be present here today on the occasion of closing. According to the information, this program is going to start from 11 am. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present as the chief guest in this program. This program of Delhi University is being organized in the Sports Complex. According to the information that has come to the fore, during this program, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of three buildings of DU. Not only this, Pem Modi is also going to release a set of table books during this period.

PM gave information on Twitter



PM Modi wrote on Twitter, looking forward to attending the centenary celebrations of Delhi University on June 30 at 11 am. As a premier center of education, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for over a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone.

Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi’s centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier center of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone. https://t.co/tFUFBDq7ca

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2023



Will lay the foundation stone virtually



Giving information, the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of all the three buildings virtually. Apart from this, PM Modi is also going to launch three coffee table books. One of these will also be a logo book. This book will have logos of different colleges and their mottos. According to media reports, principals, vice-principals of colleges, recently appointed teachers and selected students will participate in this program. On the other hand, live telecast of this program will be done for all other students, teaching and non-teaching staff.