Delhi Police seeks photos, audio-video evidence of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh from women wrestlers

Delhi Police Notice To Women Wrestlers: The Delhi Police has sent notices to two women wrestlers who have made allegations of sexual harassment against the outgoing president of Wrestling Federation of India and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Delhi Police has asked women wrestlers to submit photos, audios or videos as evidence of sexual harassment. Women wrestlers have filed an FIR against Brij Bhushan for touching breasts, rubbing his stomach and forcibly hugging him on the pretext of breath test.

Delhi Police asks for photo of ‘hug’

According to The Indian Express, the Delhi Police asked the female wrestlers to submit photographic evidence of a ‘hug’ that Brij Bhushan allegedly gave to a complainant. According to the FIR lodged against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, these incidents of sexual harassment allegedly took place between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office at 21, Ashoka Road, which is also Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s official residence, and during tournaments abroad.

The incident took place in the WFI office

Let us tell you that on April 21, two adult female wrestlers lodged a formal complaint against Brij Bhushan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station in New Delhi alleging several incidents of sexual harassment and misconduct. The women wrestlers had alleged that these incidents happened inside the tournament, warm-up and the WFI office in New Delhi. These include activities such as molestation, inappropriate touching and inappropriate physical contact.

Brij Bhushan forcibly hugged me: Wrestler

The Indian Express quoted a senior police officer as saying that on June 5, separate notices were issued to the women wrestlers under Section 91 of the CrPC and they were given only a day to respond. Confirming this, a wrestler also said, ‘Whatever evidence we had, we have handed it over to the police. One of our relatives has also given the evidence to the police, which was sought from them. One of the complainants has mentioned in the FIR that after winning a big medal abroad, Brij Bhushan forcibly hugged her tightly for 10 to 15 seconds. The police has also asked this wrestler to photograph the incident. The police also sought information about the hotel where a wrestler had stayed during her visit to the WFI office.

Seeks evidence related to threatening calls from wrestler’s relative

Apart from this, the police have also asked a wrestler and his relative to give details of the threat calls they allegedly received after filing a complaint against Brij Bhushan Singh. A separate notice has been issued to the relative seeking video/photograph/call recording/WhatsApp chat related to the threatening call. These notices are signed by the Investigating Officer at Connaught Place Police Station. Let us tell you that in January, the inspection committee constituted by the Union Sports Ministry had also asked the victims to hand over audio and video evidence.

Chargesheet will be filed by June 15

Let us tell you that on Wednesday, June 7, in talks with the government, the wrestlers had postponed their protest till June 15. Then there was a long talk of about six hours between the wrestlers and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. In the conversation, it was decided that by June 15, the Delhi Police would file a charge sheet in the case against the wrestlers. Keeping in view the same timeline, the Delhi Police also asked the complainants to furnish the date and time of the alleged incidents, the time spent in the wrestling association’s office, the names of their roommates and other potential witnesses, especially when they were abroad. Where is it? The police have also sought details of the hotel where a wrestler had stayed while visiting the WFI office.