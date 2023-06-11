Delhi: Posters against Kejriwal put up before Maharally, BJP demands account of expenditure incurred on renovation of CM’s residence

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has organized a rally at Ramlila Maidan today against the ordinance brought by the central government. According to you, about one lakh people can participate in this mega rally. Before this huge rally of AAP, Bharatiya Janata Party has attacked CM Arvind Kejriwal. While attacking, the BJP has demanded an account from Kejriwal after it came to light that Rs 45 crore was spent on the renovation and decoration of the CM residence.

BJP asked for account



BJP of Delhi has got big banners/posters installed on many main roads of the city. Through these posters, the BJP government has attacked the Kejriwal government. In these posters put up by BJP, it can be seen written that Kejriwal’s house renovation should answer 45 crores. This is not the first time BJP has pasted posters asking Kejriwal to account. Even before this, the party has pasted posters demanding accounts. Kejriwal ji, we want to see your palace worth Rs 45 crore in these posters. Written has been seen.

your rally today

After the big rally in Delhi’s Ramlila, the party is going to hold similar big rallies in many other states as well. This campaign started by the party will continue till the next general election. Through these rallies, the protest campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party against the BJP government will also intensify. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann are going to address this rally organized today.