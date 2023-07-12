Delhi Rain: Record of 45 years broken .. Yamuna’s water level crosses 207.66 meters, CM Kejriwal holds emergency meeting

in Delhi Yamuna’s water level has reached dangerous levels. Here, in view of the threat of flood looming in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting at the Secretariat. Delhi government ministers, mayor and officials of various departments were present in the meeting. Let me tell you, after the onset of monsoon in Delhi, the whole city has become water-logged due to continuous rains. Roads have become ponds in the areas. At the same time, due to the release of water from Hathini Kund Barrage in Haryana, the water level of Yamuna is flowing much above the danger mark.

CM Kejriwal wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit ShahIn view of the fast rising water level of Yamuna river, Delhi CM Kejriwal held an important meeting. Earlier, CM Kejriwal wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah informing him about the whole situation. He has written in his letter that the G20 summit is to be held in Delhi. In view of this, a limited amount of water should be released from Hathinikund, so that the water level of Yamuna does not increase further.

My letter to Union Home Minister on Yamuna flood levels… pic.twitter.com/dqDMLWuIfe

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023



12 teams of NDRF deployedThe increased water level of Yamuna in Delhi has broken the record of 45 years. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of Yamuna has reached 207.71 meters till 4 pm. In view of the possible threat of flood in the low-lying areas of Delhi, the Delhi government has evacuated the area. At the same time, 12 teams of NDRF have been deployed for security. The Delhi government has made full preparations to deal with any disaster. Due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna river, flood-like situation has happened in many areas of Noida. Water has started accumulating in the area of ​​Noida near the Yamuna river.

Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-3 will fly again to touch the moon, ISRO made a special plan for landing

Yamuna’s water level broke the record of 45 yearsThe water level of Yamuna is increasing continuously in Delhi. Earlier, the water level of Yamuna reached 207.49 meters in 1978 and now, breaking this record, the water level has reached 207.55 meters. Regarding the water level of Yamuna, Kejriwal said in a tweet that the Central Water Commission has estimated the water level of Yamuna to reach 207.72 meters today. This is not good news for Delhi. Kejriwal said that the level of Yamuna is rising due to release of unusually high quantity of water at Hathini Kund barrage. The Center is requested to ensure that the water level of Yamuna does not rise further.