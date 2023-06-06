Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight malfunctions, makes emergency landing in Russia

Delhi to San Francisco Air India After a technical fault in flight AI173, it was diverted from Russia’s Magadan airport. Emergency landing of the plane was done at Magadan airport.

A total of 232 people were on board the aircraft

A total of 232 people were on board the Air India flight going from Delhi to San Francisco. In which 16 crew members are also included. Everyone’s life was stuck when the engine fault was reported. Although the plane made a safe landing in Russia. All passengers are safe.

Air India flight AI173 operating from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely at Magadan airport in Russia. The passengers are being provided with all support on ground… https://t.co/Sq6RmNzbea

All kinds of facilities being provided to the passengers

Air India spokesperson said, after the safe landing of the aircraft, all kinds of facilities are being provided to all the passengers. Measures are being taken to take everyone to their destination as soon as possible. The technical fault of the aircraft is being investigated.

An IndiGo flight going to Dibrugarh had to land in Guwahati on Sunday morning, 4 June, after an engine failure. Flight number 6E-2652 had about 150 passengers including Union Minister of State for Petroleum Rameshwar Teli and two Assam MLAs – Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala.

Rameshwar Teli said – Initially we were scared

Rameshwar Teli told that about 15-20 minutes before the landing of the aircraft, it was announced that the route of the flight had been changed. “Initially we were scared and there was apprehension as to why the flight could not land at Dibrugarh airport. It was taken to Guwahati. The pilot then announced that due to a technical fault with the engine, they needed a longer runway to land. Teli said, while he was fixing the fault, we were asked to sit on the seat. After two hours it was announced that the flight could not be taken and then it was cancelled.