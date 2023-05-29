Delhi Shahbad Dairy girl murder: Sahil, accused of stabbing and stabbing, arrested, attacked more than 20 times

New Delhi : Sahil, the main accused in the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl in North-West Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, has been arrested. Additional DCP Raja Banthia of Outer Delhi Police said that six teams were formed to arrest the accused. He said that after the incident, the girl was brought dead to the hospital. However, the post-mortem of his body is being done. He said that there were many injury marks on his body. He has been stabbed more than 20 times.

The accused will be arrested soon

Additional DCP Raja Banthia of Outer Delhi Police said that the accused Sahil is 20 years old. He said that 6 teams were formed to arrest the accused. Our investigation is going on. His parents are cooperating in this matter. The accused will be arrested soon.

First stabbed with a knife, then crushed to death with a stone

According to media reports, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in North-West Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The accused allegedly stabbed her with a knife more than 20 times before crushing her to death with a stone. A senior police officer said that the girl was a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy. She was found on the road in a delirious condition.

lover attacked by stopping on the way

A senior police officer told that when she was passing through the road, the boy stopped her and attacked her. He told that there was a love affair between the two and there was a fight between them on Saturday. On Sunday, the girl was going to the birthday party of her friend’s son, when the boy stopped her on the way and attacked her.

The search for the accused continues

The police officer said that only the post-mortem would confirm how many times he was stabbed. Police told that the accused is absconding and his search is on. Based on the complaint of the girl’s father, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station.