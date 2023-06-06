Delhi SIT interrogated Brijbhushan Singh’s servant, driver and security personnel in UP’s Gonda

Gonda, 06 June (Hindustan Times). The SIT of Delhi Police reached the ancestral residence of Kaisgarganj MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh late on Sunday night and recorded the statements of more than 15 people. Delhi Police went back on Monday morning. No one got the inkling of the news of SIT reaching his house. This news has come to the fore today. The SIT has taken statements of 137 people so far.

Sources said that Delhi Police’s SIT reached the house of the outgoing president of Wrestling Federation of India and MP Brij Bhushan Singh and interrogated more than 15 people, including servants, drivers, close friends, security personnel working at his house. After checking their identity cards and mobile phones, some people’s mobile phones have also been taken with them. So far, the Delhi Police has recorded the statements of 137 people on the allegations of sexual exploitation leveled by the wrestlers.

The SIT, which reached Brijbhushan’s house in Gonda from Delhi, talked in depth with his servants, close friends and family members about his living conditions, travel time and daily routine. Also ask for the names and addresses of the servants. For how many days have you been working with Brij Bhushan Singh, since when have you known Brij Bhushan, does Brij Bhushan Singh sometimes go somewhere without any invitation without security personnel or without you taking people along? Similarly, the servants and drivers, security personnel working at home were also questioned. The SIT also obtained information about the activities of Brij Bhushan Singh at the time of going to the gym and after coming back from there.