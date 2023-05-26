Delhi: Tihar Jail again in headlines, second prisoner commits suicide in five days

Delhi: Gangwar to bleed Tihar Jail Once again in the headlines. Another prisoner has committed suicide in Tihar Jail. Let us tell you that there is a second suicide incident in Tihar Jail in five days. The identity of the dead prisoner is Imran alias Raja. He was arrested in the case of dacoity registered at Model Town police station. He was lodged in jail number four since February.

undertrial prisoner committed suicide

An undertrial prisoner lodged in Tihar jail number four committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday morning. No suicide note has been found from him. The prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself in the toilet. Police has sent the dead body for postmortem. A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Second incident of suicide in Tihar in five days

At 11.53 am on Friday, a prisoner saw him hanging in the toilet. He was immediately taken to the jail hospital. Where the doctors declared him dead. Being a case of custodial death, a magisterial inquiry is being conducted into the incident. This is the second case of suicide in the jail this month. Earlier, on May 22, a prisoner named Javed committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar jail number nine. That prisoner also committed suicide in the toilet.

