Delhi: Two close aides of Satyendar Jain, locked in Tihar, did not get bail, Rouse Avenue Court rejected the petition

delhi rouse avenue court aap leader Satyendra Jain The default bail pleas filed by co-accused Vaibhav and Ankush Jain in the money laundering case filed against him have been dismissed. The ED opposed his bail plea and said that pending investigation does not mean that the accused are entitled to default bail. The ED said that the hearing has been postponed several times on behalf of the accused to delay the trial.

What is the matter?

In 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 accused Jain and others of money laundering of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-2012 and Rs 4.63 crore during 2015-16, when he became a minister in the Delhi government. It was alleged that the money laundering exercise was carried out through three companies Prayas Infosolution, Indo Metallimpex, Akinchan Developers and Mangalayatan Projects. Jain allegedly paid money to entry operators of some various shell companies based in Kolkata for house entries by his associates. The entry operators then allegedly rerouted the money in the form of investments after ‘layering through shell companies’ through shares in companies linked to Jain.

Satyendra Jain’s bail plea will be heard on May 26

At the same time, the Supreme Court will hear the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain on May 26. ED has registered a case against Satyendar Jain and he is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. On May 18, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the ED during the hearing on the application of the former minister. The case will be heard before the bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Sanjay Karol of the vacation bench of the Supreme Court.

