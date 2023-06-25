Delhi: Woman victim of Railway’s negligence! Death due to electrocution at the station

Delhi: In a tragic incident, at New Delhi Railway Station premises electric current A woman died after being hit, ANI reported on Sunday. The incident took place at a water-logged spot in the station premises where electrical wires were installed due to ongoing work by the Electricity Department.

Officer responsible for the incident – ​​family

Sakshi’s father Lokesh Kumar Chopra said, “We were going to Chandigarh. I was in the parking area when I got information that my daughter Sakshi Ahuja has died of electrocution. It happened due to the negligence of the concerned official.” .” news agency ANI.

The deceased has been identified as Sakshi Ahuja

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Preet Vihar, Delhi. Her husband was also with her at the time of the incident. Before the accident, both were planning to board the train at the station. The victim’s family has accused the electricity department of negligence, due to which he died.

case filed for negligence

Reportedly, repair work was done in the area. Therefore, a lot of electrical wires were sticking to the water, which caused the accident. Reportedly, the victim grabbed a pole to avoid going into the water and was electrocuted, killing her instantly. Delhi Police informed that a complaint alleging negligence on the part of the concerned authority was received and a case was registered under IPC section 287/304-A. The team of FSL, Rohini is inspecting the spot. Investigation underway.

