Delhi’s experts will give training to Jharkhand officers till July 10-12, said Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato

Ranchi: Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto held a meeting with the office bearers of the Cabinet Coordination Secretariat in his office on Friday regarding the organization of a three-day training (seminar) for the administrative officials of Jharkhand by the Legislative Research Reference Training Cell of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. . From July 10 to 12, this three-day training-cum-seminar is being organized for the officials of all departments of the government. One Indian Administrative Service officer, one State Administrative Service officer and one secretariat cadre officer from all departments will be able to participate in this. The main topic of the program will be the process of law making and the responsibility of the executive. In this program cooperation will be taken from PRS Legislative, New Delhi and other legal experts as resource persons.

A meeting of the petition committee was also held

A meeting of the Petition Committee was held today in the office room of Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto. A total of 7 petitions were discussed in the meeting. The petition number 92/2020 was filed by MLA Kedar Hazra. In the case related to Mauja Sirsa account number 272, land under Hazaribagh district, the speaker has instructed the officials that if the matter is related to the civil court, then in the present situation, ban the purchase and sale of that land and issue of LPC.

Ranchi’s Marwari College: Fashion Designing Department’s excellent performance, placement of 12 students, happy faces

Speaker also discussed these petitions

The petition number 260/2022 was filed by MLA Rajesh Kachhap. The petition was related to providing justice to the people affected by the displacement under Magadh project and Amrapali project under Chatra district. The petition number 284/2022 was filed by MLA Amit Kumar Mandal. In that case, it was related to getting compensation for the acquired land in McCluskiganj police station under Khalari block under Ranchi district. After the hearing, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato gave instructions.

Jharkhand Village Story: A village in Jharkhand, whose name is Baludih, but now sand is not found ranchi