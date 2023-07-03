Delhi’s LG gave a big blow to AAP government, one day did ‘the end’ to 400 expert service

New Delhi : Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena has given a big blow to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday. According to a report in the news agency Bhasha, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has put ‘the end’ the service of about 400 experts appointed in various departments by the Aam Aadmi Party government. It has been said in the report that this decision is expected to increase the conflict between the Lieutenant Governor and the ruling ‘AAP’.

Question on appointment of experts

A statement issued by the Lieutenant Governor’s Office (LGO) said that these experts were appointed in a non-transparent manner and without the mandatory approval of the competent authority. The statement said that the mandatory reservation policy for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training was also not followed in the appointments. However, no immediate response could be received from the Arvind Kejriwal government in this matter.

services terminated immediately

The LGO statement said that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has utilized the services of about 400 private individuals appointed as Fellows, Advisors, Deputy Advisors, Specialists, Senior Research Officers, Consultants etc. in various departments and agencies on behalf of the Delhi Government. Have agreed to the service department’s proposal to terminate immediately.

Action on the report of service department

According to the report, this action has been taken by the Lieutenant Governor after the report of the Services Department. The statement of the LGO said that the service department found that many such private individuals do not even fulfill the educational and work eligibility criteria prescribed in the advertisements issued for recruitment to the posts. The statement alleged that the concerned administrative departments also did not verify the authenticity of the work experience certificates submitted by these private individuals and in many cases were found to be ‘fudged’.