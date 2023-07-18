Delicious Indian Dishes: From Litti Chokha to Dhokla, these are the delicious dishes of the states of India

Corn bread and mustard greensCorn bread and mustard greens – Punjab

There are many people in India who reach from one city to another to eat mustard greens and maize bread. In such a situation, if you are going to Jalandhar city of Punjab for some work or for a trip and want to taste its delicious taste in Jalandhar, then you do not have to wander here and there. Chola-Bhatura, Rajma-Rice, Amritsari Fish and world famous Lassi are also popular dishes of this region.

Dhokla

Dhokla – Gujarat

Dhokla is most popular in Gujarat, and is a favorite vegetarian snack that originated from Gujarat. This dish consists of fermented chickpea and rice batter, spices such as chili and ginger and garnished with coriander, coconut or chopped chilies. There are also different variations like semolina, rice powder, or paneer dhokla. Dhokla is a famous breakfast or snack item in India. Dhokla is a low calorie dish. Other dishes which are equally popular are Thepla, Khandvi and Gujarati Kadhi.

Vada Pav

Vada Pav – Maharashtra

Vada Pav, the most famous street snack of Maharashtra Bhorajya, is a must try on any trip to Maharashtra. Vada pav is a perfect snack for those who want to enjoy some delicious street food as it is made with spicy potato filling and served with soft bread. Cumin, coriander, and turmeric are among the many spices used to flavor the potato mixture, giving it a distinctive flavor that’s hard to ignore.

litti chokha

Litti Chokha – Bihar

Litti and Chokha are a popular delicacy of Bihar. It is also consumed in Jharkhand, parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. Litti is a dough made of wheat flour. It is filled with a mixture of sattu, in which spices, onions, ginger, garlic, lemon juice, carom seeds and other spices are mixed. Sometimes pickles are also added to enhance the taste. Traditionally, this dough ball was roasted over dung cakes, wood or coal and dipped in ghee.

Dal Baati Churma

Dal Baati Churma – Rajasthan

Just like Chole-Bhatura is famous in Punjab, in the same way Dal-Bati-Churma of Rajasthan is famous all over the world. This traditional food of Rajasthan is made on every special occasion. The history of this dish of Rajasthan is thousands of years old. It is said that whenever the Rajputs used to go to fight the war, they used to bury the wick made of flour in the sand. By the evening, these batis were cooked by the heat of the sun and the soldiers used to bring them out while returning from the war. Then he used to eat them at night with curd, ghee etc.

Machher Jhol

Machher Jhol– West Bengal

Machher Jhol is a fish curry prepared with fennel seeds and chillies to make it a perfect dish. This is the most delicious fish of West Bengal.

Hyderabadi Biryani

Hyderabadi Biryani – Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabadi Biryani is a popular dish that originated in Hyderabad, it is also a widely famous dish of Andhra Pradesh, where it has been adapted with regional variations in spices and cooking techniques. Andhra Pradesh Biryani is known for its spicy taste due to the addition of chicken and goat meat. Spices and curd are used to marinate the meat. It is a delicious and aromatic dish that is usually served at celebrations and is usually served with raita, yogurt-based condiments and spicy curries or sauces.

Dosa

Dosa – Tamil Nadu

Dosa is a traditional food of Tamil Nadu. It is made from a mixture of fermented rice and urad dal (black gram beans). It is then baked on a hot, greased griddle, forming a round shape to a delicate, thin texture. Dosa is available in various flavors and sizes including Tomato Dosa, Onion Dosa, Rava Dosa, Veggie Dosa, Plain Dosa and Masala Dosa. This high-calorie snack is extremely popular across India. Dosa is especially popular for breakfast or late night snack.

Prawn

Prawn – Goa

Prawn Bavachao is a Goan dish in which prawns are used. The people of Goa use a lot of prawns in the dish. Spices, fried onions, coconut vinegar, chillies and tomatoes are used to make Prawn Bavachao delicious. If you like non-vegetarian food then you will definitely like this dish.

Ghevar

Ghevar – Jaipur

Ghevar sweets originated from Rajasthan, where after the marriage of the girls, on the day of Teej in Sawan, ghevar comes from their maternal home or when they go to their maternal home, they take ghevar with them. On Rakshabandhan too, there is importance of feeding ghevar to your brother while tying rakhi. But you may or may not know, our health is also another important reason for making and eating ghevar during monsoon. Let us tell you how eating Ghevar in this season is also good for the health of our body.

