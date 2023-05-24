Demand for action on the sub-inspector of Ramgarh police station, former MLA Shankar Chaudhary sat on a dharna at the police station

of Ramgarh district adjacent to the capital Ranchi. Ramgarh Police Station Former MLA Shankar Chowdhary along with his supporters staged a sit-in at the Ramgarh police station on Wednesday regarding action against K Sub-Inspector SS Kuntia and other demands. The SI is accused of calling Jharkhand Matsya Jivi Mahasangh state president Charan Kewat to the police station and thrashing him. During the dharna, there was a scuffle between the police and the protestors.

Shankar Chowdhary sat on a dharna at the police station gate

Wednesday as scheduled Former MLA Shankar Chowdhary Along with his supporters, he left his residential office for the police station with a black band on his face. After reaching the police station, Mr. Chaudhary along with his supporters entered the police station premises and sat on a dharna at the entrance of the police station. When there was difficulty in entering and exiting the police station, the picketers were asked by the policemen to withdraw. But the people protesting refused to leave.

Ex-MLA’s supporters were taken out of the police station

In this sequence, a dispute started between both the sides. As the matter progressed, there was a situation of pushing and shoving between the two sides. After this, the supporters of the former MLA were thrown out of the police station premises. Former MLA Shankar Chaudhary, Charan Kevat and three-four other people were sitting on dharna in front of the entrance of Ramgarh police station. The supporters kept shouting slogans from outside the police station premises.

Appropriate action will be taken after investigation: station in-charge

Former MLA Shankar Chaudhary said that SI Surendra Singh Kuntiya had demanded money by calling Charan Kevat to the police station. On expressing his inability to pay the money, the SI beat up Charan Kevat and left him bleeding. We are demanding action against such officer. On the other hand, station in-charge Rohit Kumar said that the application has been given by both the parties, Charan Kevat and SI Kuntiya. Appropriate action will be taken after investigation.

