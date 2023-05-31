Demand for hanging Sahil, the killer of Delhi’s witness raised in Bareilly, Muslim organization sent memorandum to PM

Bareilly. The demand for capital punishment for Sahil, the killer of Sakshi, a resident of Delhi, has arisen in Bareilly. For this, a Muslim organization has taken out a procession and sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Demand for hanging the killer of Sakshi.Officials of a Muslim organization took out a procession Collectorate reached. They raised slogans and sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister protesting against the murder. Apart from this, Barelvi Ulama protested against the murder of Sakshi. Said such incidents are a stigma for the society and the Muslims. On May 28, Sakshi in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area A minor girl was murdered. In protest against this, the office bearers of Bareilly’s Aam Awaz Sanstha took out a procession and shouted slogans. They demanded that the accused be hanged.

Demand for one crore compensation to the victim’s family

The office bearers of the Aam Awaz Sanstha protested and sent a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister through the DM.Demanding the accused to be hanged as a lunatic.Demand to hang witness’s killer Sahil within a month by the fasttrack court. The office bearers of Ki.Aam Awaaz Sanstha demanded a compensation of one crore rupees to Sakshi’s family. Syed Shahroz Bukhari, Mohsin Akhtar, Salman Shamsi, Syed Tabrez Ali, Nadeem Babu, Advocate Fahat Khan, Advocate Shabana, Syed Kasim Ali, Shariq Saifi, Moin Sabri, Muhammad Hasin, Danish Qureshi, Basit Hussain etc. were present in the memorandum.

Bareilly Ulama said, Muslim youth should improve themselves

Ulama Maulana Shahabuddin of Dargah Ala Hazrat expressed regret over the Delhi incident. Along with this, he demanded strict punishment for the accused Sahil. He talked about marrying the girls of his religion. It is a crime to trap girls. You have to save yourself from this. Told about tarnishing the image of Muslims due to incidents like Delhi.

