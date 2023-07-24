Demand to abolish secularism from the constitution in the meeting of Nepali Congress

Kathmandu, 24 July (Hindustan Times). The demand to end secularism has been raised in the meeting of Nepali Congress, the largest party in the Parliament of Nepal. In the ongoing Central Committee meeting from July 18, some members have also demanded to maintain Nepal as a Hindu nation.

Shankar Bhandari, a central member of the Nepali Congress, demanded in the meeting to maintain Nepal as a Hindu nation and end secularism. Bhandari told Hindusthan News that Nepal’s identity is a Hindu nation and Congress should play a leading role in removing secularism from the constitution. He stressed the need to find an alternative to federalism.

Central member Chandra Bahadur KC also demanded the maintenance of Hindu Rashtra. Another central member Bhim Parajuli said that secularism cannot be accepted in a country where 94 per cent are Omkar families. His argument was that Congress should stand in favor of Vedic Sanatan Dharma with religious freedom.

When the constitution was implemented in Nepal in 2015, the Hindu nation was replaced by a secular nation. At that time the leadership of the government was with the Nepali Congress. Main parties like Congress, UML, Maoist stood in favor of secularism. Recently, opposition to this has been increasing within those parties. According to the 2021 census report in Nepal, 81 percent are Hindus. Recently the voice in favor of Hindu Rashtra is getting louder.