Demand to cancel West Bengal Panchayat elections, Congress leader files petition in High Court

in West Bengal three tier panchayat elections Voting is on for Saturday and nine people have been killed in the poll-related violence in the state since Friday night. All political parties have in one voice condemned the loss of lives in election-related violence. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) alleged that the State Election Commission (SEC) did not deploy central forces as ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

TMC asked – where are the central forces?

in election violence Trinamool Congress Five supporters of TMC have died. The party questioned the absence of central forces, which were brought in for the elections. State minister Shashi Panja asked, ‘Shocking incidents are being reported since last night. The BJP, the CPI(M) and the Congress had colluded and demanded the deployment of central forces. Where are they posted after all? Trinamool Congress workers are being killed. Where are the central forces?’

Weapons being used indiscriminately: CPI(M)

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that weapons are being used indiscriminately and the ruling Trinamool Congress is behind all these incidents. They had hatched this conspiracy well in advance with the intention of creating disruption and looting the ballot boxes on the day of Panchayat elections. But I am happy to see that in some places people opposed it.

Court order violated: CPI(M)

Sujan Chakraborty said, ‘I am surprised to see that central forces were not deployed as per the order of the Calcutta High Court. There seems to have been some compromise. This is completely in violation of the court order. When contacted, BJP leader Rahul Sinha claimed that the SEC was acting on the instructions of the state’s Trinamool Congress-led government and had completely failed in its duty.

CCTV cameras were not connected by wire

Rahul Sinha said, ‘It is clear from the way they are conducting polling today. There is no central force at many polling stations, while the state police is also absent from some polling stations. I have also received pictures and videos where the CCTV cameras were not seen connected by wires. This actually helped the miscreants to commit violence.

14 people died in 24 hours

Six people were killed in clashes that broke out on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, while three others lost their lives in poll-related violence in West Bengal ahead of polling at 7 am. Till the time of writing the news, a total of 14 deaths have been reported in West Bengal.

Urge to declare Panchayat elections invalid

Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi said he has made a representation to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking to invalidate Saturday’s panchayat elections in West Bengal due to incidents of violence and murder. requested.

TMC in West Bengal is known for crime, anti-national activities, appeasement: BJP