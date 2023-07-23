‘Democracy March’ against judicial reform bill in Israel, human chain from Western Wall to Knesset

Jerusalem, 23 July (H.S.). Citizens’ anger against the judicial reform bill of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is at its peak. Thousands of citizens participated in the ‘Loktantra March’ organized in front of Parliament House on Saturday. In protest against this controversial bill, a human chain was formed from the western wall of the Chords Bridge (Strings Bridge) to the Knesset.

The local police tried to stop the protesters at several places. Due to the use of police force, the innocent citizens managed to reach in front of the Parliament House. Israeli Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman accompanied the police force to the tents of the agitators and tried to reason with the people. Both did not get any success in this.

The ‘Democracy March’ was led by Rabbi Yaakov Medan, Rabbi Reim HaKohen, Blitz Matan Kahana, Shikma Schwartzman Bresler, National Unity Party President Benny Gantz and Yael Shevach. Benny Gantz, chairman of the National Unity Party, was greeted with chants of ‘Brothers in Arms’ in front of Parliament House. During this, the protesters told Gantz, he is with them in every way. It is notable that the citizens of Israel have been protesting on this issue for 29 consecutive weeks.