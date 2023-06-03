demonstration against brij bhushan sharan singh in lucknow university girl students took to the road demanding his arrest rjl

students protest: The demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has intensified in UP’s capital Lucknow as well. Now the girl students of Lucknow University have come out in support of the wrestlers. A large number of girl students who reached Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow demonstrated vigorously. Along with this, the girl students demanded the arrest of the President of Wrestling Association and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. During this, the girl students also clashed with the police. The police took the protesting girl students into custody and sent them to Eco Garden. The protesting girl students say that their protest is going on in favor of women players in Delhi. Women wrestlers are not getting justice. MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be arrested as soon as possible.