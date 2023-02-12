Demonstrative kurtosis: FAS is asked to check ads in Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi apps and internet services that distribute ads may be blocked. The Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers applied to the FAS with such an initiative. The antimonopoly service reported that they would consider the document. Experts consider it unlikely that Xiaomi services will be blocked – in case of unfavorable developments, the company is likely to receive a fine. But advertisers who post such fake and fraudulent ads could face criminal prosecution, they warn.

Ad without filter

Chinese Xiaomi systematically violates Russian advertising laws by unauthorizedly displaying misleading ads to users of its smartphones and often redirecting them to phishing sites. This is stated in the appeal of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers (APPSIM) – Izvestia got acquainted with it. The FAS received a complaint, it will be considered in the prescribed manner, the department said.

In its letter, APPSIM asks Xiaomi to send an appeal to prevent the display of ads that violate applicable law, and if this practice continues, to block the Internet resources and applications (Xiaomi Ads advertising network) through which this content is distributed.

The Cleaner app on smartphones, which cannot be uninstalled, analyzes files downloaded by the user. The service offers to rid gadgets of “garbage”: data that, from the point of view of Xiaomi, is of no value, but takes up free space, explains Vladimir Zykov, director of APPSIM. After removing Xiaomi Ads, it starts showing ads to users, he says.

In particular, this: “The President ordered Gazprom to pay 45,000 to each.” This is a fake that discredits the head of state and misleads users, APPSIM believes. Another option: A. Miller (Chairman of the Board of Gazprom. – Izvestia) spoke about the possibility of generating income for citizens of the Russian Federation. Learn how to start earning. APPSIM cites these examples in the FAS appeal, noting that the link in the advertisement leads to a phishing site.

In addition, ads masquerading as system notifications appear in Xiaomi Ads. For example: “Attention, 99 threats were found on the phone. Ignore. Clear,” says Vladimir Zykov. But by choosing any option, the user activates a link leading to a third-party site, he says.

“Xiaomi, through the Xiaomi Ads network, systematically misleads consumers when distributing advertising information in its applications,” the APPSIM said in a statement to the FAS.

Izvestia sent a request to Xiaomi.

Roskomnadzor has not yet received the association’s appeal, if received, “it will be considered in the prescribed manner,” the department told Izvestia.

Russian legislation provides for measures prohibiting the dissemination of advertising on the Internet that contains illegal information. In case of detection of such violations, administrative measures by the Federal Antimonopoly Service may be applied to the initiator of its distribution, Roskomnadzor added. In addition, on the basis of the law “On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection”, the department, by a court decision or at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, restricts access to materials with unreliable publicly significant information, as well as to fraudulent Internet resources.

With regard to the Xiaomi advertising service, no such requirements or decisions have been received, the press service of the department noted. Earlier, due to the placement of information materials containing false information about a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, calls for violence against Russian citizens, including military personnel, access to Google Ads was limited, Roskomnadzor added.

Person with a fine

According to the Mobile Research Group, in 2022, Xiaomi ranked first in smartphone sales in the Russian Federation – its market share in units was 42%.

According to TelecomDaily, more than 20 million such smartphones are currently used in Russia: their owners are a potential audience for advertising in Xiaomi Ads.

If we talk about the likely consequences for Xiaomi in a particular case, then, most likely, for the first time the company will receive a warning from the FAS. It will contain instructions on the need to block messages that violate the law, says Yury Fedyukin, managing partner at Enterprise Legal Solutions.

If such violations continue, then penalties are already possible. But for violations in the field of advertising, insignificant, by the standards of large private market players, fines are set – from 100 thousand to 500 thousand rubles. Moreover, according to the upper limit, they are assigned only if the service operator allows this on a regular basis, the lawyer explains.

The responsibility of advertisers will depend on the qualification of their actions – it may even be criminal, adds Yuri Fedyukin.

According to him, often advertisers consciously commit violations. In particular, because by the time a message is blocked due to a warning or order, as a rule, enough time has passed for the effect of the campaign to have already been achieved. At the same time, most advertising operators, such as Yandex, Google, social networks, in the specific case of Xiaomi, do not manually process ads that appear on their websites and applications, says Yuri Fedyukin. Algorithms are imperfect and almost always contain loopholes that allow to circumvent the restrictions on the content of messages set by the operator, he states.

Denis Kuskov, CEO of TelecomDaily, agrees that the blame for placing unfair advertising should not be entirely placed on Xiaomi. There is a lot of spam and frankly fraudulent ads both on social networks and instant messengers: neither special algorithms nor moderators can completely filter it, he notes.

