Dengue In Patna: Dengue knocks in Patna, confirmation of six positive patients simultaneously, alert will be issued

Patna. As the weather changes, the number of patients of seasonal diseases is continuously increasing. In this sequence, now dengue has knocked in Patna. Dengue has been confirmed in six patients simultaneously at Prabhat Ranjan Diagnostic Center located in Kankarbagh of the city. Its report has been sent to the Civil Surgeon’s office on Thursday afternoon.

All patients are between 14 and 48 years old

According to the report received by the civil surgeon, the age of the patients in whom dengue has been confirmed is between 14 to 48 years. Of these, two patients are residents of Rajiv Nagar, one Raja Bazar, one Kankarbagh and two patients from other areas of the city. Dr. Prabhat Ranjan told that 50 samples were tested in a week, in which the reports of 6 patients have come positive.

Called from civil surgeon office

As soon as the report of dengue is received, information about the patients has been taken by calling the civil surgeon’s office. However, officials say that all the patients whose reports have come positive are out of danger. Everyone is being treated at home.

Thunderstorm alert will be sent simultaneously to 36 lakh people in Bihar, this will be beneficial

Dengue alert will be issued

On the other hand, civil surgeon Dr. Shravan Kumar said that an alert will be issued regarding dengue. On the basis of the reports received by the office from the private lab, information is also being taken from the civil surgeon’s office. He told that our team has complete control over seasonal diseases and the team is going to urban and rural areas to know the condition of the people. Medicines will be sprayed where information is received. People are urged not to allow dirty water to accumulate nearby. Even at home, do not let water remain filled in coolers or other utensils for a long time.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5092s4zuik)