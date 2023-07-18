Dengue-Malaria is spreading in Monsoon 2023, know the ways to avoid it

As the monsoon approaches, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria also increases. Due to the heavy rain these days, many areas have been flooded. Dengue malaria is the biggest threat after flood. In the flood-affected areas, mosquitoes of dengue and malaria have started flourishing in the frozen water in pits and low places. In such a situation, it is a big challenge to avoid coming in the grip of this disease. Dengue and malaria are spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes and both diseases pose serious health risks.

Dengue is caused by the bite of this mosquito

Dengue fever is caused by the bite of a mosquito called Aedes. Due to dengue, there is pain like breaking of bone in muscles and joints. That’s why it is also called break bone fever. Symptoms of dengue include symptoms like high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain. After getting infected with dengue, its symptoms start appearing in 4 to 5 days.

These are the symptoms of malaria

Malaria is caused by the bite of female Anopheles mosquito. Major symptoms like high fever, headache, chills are included in this disease. On suffering from this disease, sometimes there is very high and sometimes very low fever. Malaria infection spreads more during the rainy season. The symptoms of dengue start appearing within 7 days in an infected person, whereas, the symptoms of malaria are seen after 10 to 15 days.

How do these diseases spread

As soon as the rainy season starts, diseases like dengue, malaria also start. The outbreak of mosquitoes increases a lot in this season. Due to the accumulation of water in the rain, dengue starts to flourish. Where dengue mosquitoes do not breed in dirty drains but in clean water, so people living in clean areas are more at risk. Whereas malaria spreads through mud, water logging and dirt.

Do’s and Don’ts for Dengue

If you have dengue, take maximum water and liquids in food. Eat simple food. Do not take medicine without doctor’s advice. Contact a doctor immediately if you have high fever, vomiting, bleeding from the nose and mouth, or black stools. By the way, there is a need to be more careful with patients who have already had dengue. Papaya leaf and goat’s milk should not be consumed in dengue.

dengue symptoms in children

Dengue symptoms in children are often mild. Symptoms are similar to those of viral flu. Apart from this, symptoms like irritability, lethargy, crying more than usual, bleeding gums or nose, skin rashes and vomiting three or more times in a day are included. The onset of fever lasts for a week. At the same time, slightly different symptoms may be seen in older children. They may have problems like high fever, pain behind the eyes, muscle pain, joint pain and severe headache. As soon as such symptoms are seen in children, they should be taken to the doctor immediately.

ways to avoid dengue

Dengue mosquito usually bites in the daylight. That’s why it is necessary to protect yourself from mosquito bites during the day.

Wear full dress in rainy days. In which your hands and feet are covered. Also, wear shoes on your feet. Do not leave the body open from anywhere.

Do not allow water to accumulate around the house or inside the house, take special care of it. Immediately drain and clean the frozen water in coolers, pots, tires etc.

If there is water in the cooler, add kerosene oil to it so that mosquitoes do not breed.

Use mosquito net daily.

Cover water tanks properly.

Even if you see symptoms of dengue, you have to avoid it. So that the virus of your body cannot reach others.

As soon as mild symptoms are seen, consult the nearest doctor, do check the platelets in the blood.

Keep giving water to the patient continuously, there will be no shortage of water due to this. Liquid is also given to the patient through veins.

In case of dengue, juice of papaya leaves, sour fruits, coconut water and turmeric should be consumed.

Disclaimer:The given information is taken from the internet. Before adopting any kind of remedy, do your own investigation and take the advice of experts. Prabhat Khabar.com does not confirm any information given.