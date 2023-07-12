Dengue-malaria outbreak increasing in Delhi, learn how to protect here...

Increasing cases of dengue in Delhi has become a matter of concern for the people. About 140 dengue cases have been reported in the capital this year. According to the released data, till July 8 this year, 136 cases of dengue and 43 cases of malaria have been registered in Delhi. On the other hand, in view of the seriousness of the matter, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj held a meeting with senior officials of the government on Tuesday to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

difference between dengue and malaria

Dengue fever is caused by the bite of a mosquito called Aedes. Due to dengue disease, there is pain like breaking of bone in muscles and joints. That’s why it is also called break bone fever. Symptoms of dengue include symptoms like high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain. After getting infected with dengue, its symptoms start appearing in 4 to 5 days. On the other hand, people get malaria due to the bite of female mosquito named Malaria Anopheles.

Major symptoms like high fever, headache, chills are included in this disease. On suffering from this disease, sometimes there is very high and sometimes very low fever. Malaria infection spreads more during the rainy season. The symptoms of dengue start appearing within 7 days in an infected person, whereas, the symptoms of malaria are seen after 10 to 15 days.

How do these diseases spread

As soon as the rainy season starts, diseases like dengue, malaria also start. The outbreak of mosquitoes increases a lot in this season. Due to the accumulation of water in the rain, dengue starts to flourish. Where dengue mosquitoes do not breed in dirty drains but in clean water, so people living in clean areas are more at risk. Whereas malaria spreads through mud, water logging and dirt.

Ways to avoid these diseases

– Keep your surroundings clean

Do not allow any kind of water logging around the house

Wear clothes that cover the body in the rainy season

Mosquito repellent spray should be kept spraying in the corners of the house.

Close the doors and windows in the evening so that mosquitoes do not enter the house.

If symptoms like dengue or malaria are found, the doctor should be contacted immediately.