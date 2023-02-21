Denmark, Germany and Sweden said they had informed the Russian Federation about the Nord Stream investigation

Denmark, Germany and Sweden allege that the Russian authorities were informed of ongoing investigations into the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. This is stated in the joint statement of the permanent missions of the three countries to the UN, circulated on Tuesday, February 21.

“The Russian authorities have been informed of the ongoing investigation,” the Danish Foreign Ministry tweeted ahead of a UN Security Council meeting.

The statement also notes that the investigations into the terrorist attacks at Nord Stream have not yet been completed, the timing of their completion is still unknown.

On February 16, the State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions. The document was prepared by the committee on international affairs, it was unanimously supported by all factions.

It notes that the responsibility “for causing multibillion-dollar damage” to the energy infrastructure of Russia and a number of European countries, as well as “for catastrophic environmental damage” lies with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

The document also contains the results of an investigation by the American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, which testify to the fact that the terrorist act was committed by the US military and their Norwegian accomplices.

The draft resolution is aimed at identifying the perpetrators, sponsors, organizers and accomplices of sabotage. He implies that the commission of inquiry will include independent international lawyers.

In addition, the Russian Federation requested a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with new information about the explosion of gas pipelines. It is planned to put to the vote a draft resolution on the investigation of explosions on pipelines, which was submitted by Russia.

In response, the UN pointed to the lack of a mandate to conduct an investigation. In Russia, they did not agree with this position. Igor Girenko, spokesman for the Russian embassy in Washington, said on February 16 that the Russian Federation will not allow the situation with the explosion of gas pipelines to be wrapped up and requires a comprehensive and independent investigation, especially given that nothing is known about the remaining unexploded charges.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.