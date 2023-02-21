Denmark, Sweden and Germany did not notify the Russian Federation about the investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream

Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, said that Denmark, Sweden and Germany did not notify Russia about the investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream.

Earlier, the diplomat said that the West did not allow a meeting of the UN Security Council on sabotage at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 at a convenient time for Russia.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

After that, on February 15, Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information about the blowing up of gas pipelines.

On February 16, the State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream lines. It notes that the responsibility “for causing multibillion-dollar damage” to the energy infrastructure of Russia and a number of European countries, as well as “for catastrophic environmental damage” lies with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

The next day, Polyansky announced that Russia had submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to investigate the sabotage at Nord Stream. It includes the creation of an independent international commission.

