Deodhar Trophy 2023: East Zone and West Zone did amazing performance, won their respective matches

Manishankar Murasingh, Akashdeep and Shahbaz Ahmed East Zone won on the basis of three wickets each. Deodhar Trophy In the match here on Monday, they defeated Midzone by six wickets. All-rounder Murasingh conceded 29 runs in 10 overs while left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed and fast bowler Akashdeep gave away 30 and 35 respectively as the East Zone team was bowled out for 207 in 50 overs.

Water turned on Rinku Singh’s innings

Rinku Singh, who made it to the Indian team for the Asian Games, scored 54 off 63 balls but could not find support from other middle zone batsmen.Chasing the target, East Zone chased down the target for the loss of four wickets in 46.1 overs thanks to Utkarsh Singh’s 104-ball 89. Utkarsh gave a strong start to the team by sharing a 91-run partnership with Abhimanyu Easwaran (38) for the first wicket. He hit 11 fours and three sixes in his innings. Subhranshu Senapati contributed an unbeaten 33 runs for the team.

Earlier, middle zone opener Aryan Juyal (39 not out) had to retire hurt. While Shahbaz and Akashdeep dominated the East Zone by taking the first four wickets. Rinku also had trouble playing big shots on a difficult pitch for batting. He could only hit two sixes in his innings before being dismissed by Murasingh. The team lost the last four wickets within 31 runs.

West zone won

Captain Priyank Panchal scored an unbeaten 99 off 69 balls as West Zone registered a comfortable nine-wicket win over Northeast in the first round-robin league match of the Deodhar Trophy here on Monday. Panchal, a right-handed batsman from Gujarat, hit seven sixes and as many fours in his innings as West Zone chased down the target of 208 runs in 25.1 overs. Panchal’s opening partner Harvik Desai was also aggressive like his captain, scoring 85 runs in 71 balls with 14 fours. Panchal and Desai added 167 runs for the first wicket in just 21.1 overs.

Panchal blasted with the bat

Panchal hit three sixes on left-arm spinner Imliwati Lemtur. Lemtur looted 47 runs in four overs while he did not get any wicket. West Zone had earlier bowled out Arjan Nagwaswala (3/31) and experienced Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (2/37) to bundle out Northeast for 207 in 47 overs. Electing to bat after losing the toss, Northeast lost the wicket of Anup Ahlawat (06) in the third over itself, who was dismissed by Nagwaswala.

Openers Nilesh Lamichhane (22) and Jehu Anderson (24) added 40 runs for the second wicket. Atit Seth broke the partnership by dismissing Nilesh in the 12th over. North East lost wickets at regular intervals and the team’s score was 144 for seven in the 36th over. Larry Sangma (16) and Lemtur (38) played an important role in taking the team’s score beyond 200 runs by adding 49 runs for the eighth wicket. Chintan Gaja broke this partnership in the 46th over and the team’s innings got reduced in the next over. Lemtur was the top scorer for Northeast. He hit five fours and a six in his innings.

