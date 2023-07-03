Deoghar: 18 pairs of special trains will run for the convenience of Kanwariyas, many mail express will stop

Shravani Mela 2023: In view of Shravani Mela, from July 4 to August 31, 2023, to reduce the extra rush of pilgrims, Eastern Railway has arranged a total of 18 pairs of Shravani Mela special trains between Asansol and Patna. At the same time, every day three pairs of MEMU special trains will run between Jasidih and Baidyanathdham and many mail express trains will have additional stoppage at Jasidih. In addition, eight Mail Express trains have been sanctioned additional stoppage at Sultanganj to facilitate the arrival of devotees at Sultanganj for their holy journey from Baba Ajgaibinath Temple at Deoghar to Baidyanathdham Temple at Deoghar. This information has been given by the Asansol Railway Division.

These arrangements regarding train operation

Train number (03511) Asansol-Patna Shravani Mela special will leave Asansol at 16:50 hrs on every Wednesday and Monday from July 3 to August 30, 2023 (18 trips) and will reach Patna at 23:55 hrs the same day.

Train number (03512) Patna-Asansol Shravani Mela special will leave Patna at 01:15 hrs on every Thursday and Tuesday from July 4 to August 31, 2023 (18 trips) and will reach Asansol at 08:30 hrs the same day.

This train will stop at Chittaranjan, Madhupur and Jasidih stations on Eastern Railway system. The train will have the facility of general second class and second class chair car.

Jasidih-Baidyanath Dham-Jasidih MEMU special will run from July 4 to August 31, 2023.

Train number (03501/03503/03505) Jasidih-Baidyanath Dham MEMU special leaving Jasidih at 15:45 hrs, 18:50 hrs and 21:00 hrs daily respectively at 16:05 hrs, 19:05 hrs and 21:20 hrs Will reach Baidyanath Dham.

Train number (03502/03504/03506) Baidyanath Dham-Jasidih MEMU special leaving Baidyanath Dham daily at 16:15 hrs, 19:15 hrs and 21:30 hrs and 16:30 hrs, 19:35 hrs and 21:30 hrs respectively It will reach Jasidih at 50:00.

Additional stoppage of trains at Jasidih station

Train Number (12305/12306) Rajdhani Express, Train Number (12273/12274) Duronto Express, Train Number (12023/12024) Jan Shatabdi Express, Train Number (12303/12304) Poorva Express, Train Number (12359/12360) Garib All mail/express passenger trains, except Rath Express, Train No. (12235/12236) Humsafar Express, whose stoppage at Jasidih is less than five minutes, their stoppage at Jasidih can be extended by one minute during the Mela period.

Additional stoppage of trains at Sultanganj

– Train No. (12253) Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur Ang Express (Weekly), Train No. (12254) Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur Ang Express (Weekly), Train No. (13423) Bhagalpur-Ajmer Express (Weekly), Train No. (13424) Ajmer-Bhagalpur Express (Weekly), Train No. (15619/15620) Gaya-Kamakhya-Gaya Weekly Express, Train No. (15625 /15626) Deoghar-Agartala-Deoghar Express will provide additional stoppage of two minutes at Sultanganj on designated days during the Mela period.

train extension

– Train number (03480) Kiul-Jamalpur DEMU passenger train will be extended up to Sultanganj and the train will reach Sultanganj at 00:45. Along with this, it has been decided to run train number (05028/05027) Gorakhpur- Deoghar- Gorakhpur Shravani Mela special train between Gorakhpur and Deoghar daily (on nominated days till 31st August) during the Mela period to clear the extra rush of pilgrims. Is.

– Train number (05028) Gorakhpur-Deoghar special will leave Gorakhpur at 20.00 hrs daily (61 trips) from July 2 to August 31, 2023 and will reach Deoghar at 12.40 hrs the next day.

– Train number (05027) Deoghar-Gorakhpur special will leave Deoghar at 18.50 hrs daily (61 trips) from 03July to 31st August, 2023. And will reach Gorakhpur the next day at 11.20 am.

Gaya – Jasidih – Gaya Shravani Mela Special Train

Special trains will run between Gaya-Jasidih-Gaya and Jasidih-Basukinath-Jasidih for the convenience of pilgrims during Shravani Mela. Train No. (03698) Gaya-Jasidih Shravani Mela Special will leave Gaya at 20:55 hrs daily from July 5 to August 31, 2023 (58 trips) and reach Jasidih at 05:45 hrs the next day. Train Number (03697) Jasidih-Gaya Shravani Mela Special will depart Jasidih at 07:45 hrs daily from July 6 to September 1, 2023 (58 trips) and reach Gaya at 17:50 hrs the same day.

Shravani Mela 2023: Sparsh Puja closed in Babadham from July 4, Kanwariyas will be able to perform Jalabhishek with Argha

Jasidih-Basukinath-Jasidih Shravani Mela Special Train

Jasidih-Basukinath Shravani Mela Special will leave Jasidih at 12:30 hrs from July 4 to August 31, 2023 and will reach Basukinath at 13:15 hrs.

– Train number (03659) Basukinath-Jasidih Shravani Mela Special will depart from Basukinath at 13:30 hrs and reach Jasidih at 14:15 hrs from July 4 to August 31, 2023.

One pair of regular train service train number (03657/03658) between Jasidih and Baidyanathdham will remain cancelled.

