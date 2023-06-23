Deoghar: Fraud of lakhs from doctor and his relative in the name of enrollment in medical college

In the name of enrollment in Bihar’s Katihar Medical College, cyber thugs cheated a surgeon doctor of Deoghar and his relative of Rs 5.47 lakh. Surgeon Dr. Alok Mohan Sinha of Asharam Keshan Road of Nagar police station area lodged an FIR against an unknown mobile holder in the cyber police station regarding the incident. In the case, he has said that cyber thugs have cheated him of Rs 97 thousand. Out of the amount of fraud, he did NEFT of Rs 40,000 and transferred the remaining Rs 57,000 through Google Pay. On the other hand, his relative has lodged an FIR of cheating Rs 4.5 lakh in Jamtara.

In the case registered by Dr. Alok in the cyber police station, it is mentioned that on June 12, at 2:10 pm, an unknown mobile phone holder called and introduced himself as Dr. RB Gupta, Professor of Katihar Medical College. It was said that he got his number from his friend Dr. Satveer Singh of Hazaribagh. He had said that to increase the seats in UG and PG, restoration is being done on contract basis. On giving consent, in the evening of the same day, he messaged that due to the sudden death of the father of a student, a medical seat in the NRI quota has become vacant. He left the seat without giving the exam, so NOC has also been received from NMC. While giving the copy of NOC, the accused had said that if there is any student, then tell. Two days later, one of his relatives shared his daughter’s success in NEET with him. The rank was high, so he shared the relative’s number.

The accused mailed the application of NOC to NMC on the stamp paper of Katihar Medical College. After transferring the amount of four and a half lakhs, on June 16, the BCECE office was called for biometrics. Meanwhile, in the name of processing fee, the accused demanded Rs 97 thousand from him. He tricked them by saying that it would be postponed due to delay. Relatives were on the train, so they transferred Rs 97,000 online to the accused. When his relatives reached the BCECE office, it was said that there is no biometric here. After this they felt that they had become victims of fraud. After registering the case, the police of Cyber ​​police station is engaged in the investigation.