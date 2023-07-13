Deoghar: Giridih’s Kanwariya killed in collision between car and tempo, five injured

One person was killed and four people were injured in a collision between an auto and a car (BR 02 BE6261) near Ghoramara High School under Mohanpur police station area. All the Kanwariyas aboard the auto were returning from Basukinath after offering prayers, in the meanwhile the car and the auto collided on the Deoghar-Dumka main road. In the accident, 40-year-old Kanwariye, a resident of Makatpur village of Giridih district, who was traveling in an auto (JH 15 M 260), died.

written complaint against the car driver

On the other hand, among the injured are auto driver Arun Kumar Mandal, resident of Maheshmara locality of Deoghar, Nilesh Kumar, resident of Maheshmunda, Aditya Navadiya and Nikita Navadiya Raj, residents of Rajgir. After the accident, with the help of the local people, the injured were sent to Sadar Hospital for treatment by police forces including Ghoramara OP in-charge Vinod Kumar Singh. The dead body has been kept safe for postmortem. The information about the case has been given to his family. On information, the relatives of the deceased reached the hospital late in the evening. Relative Manoj Kumar gave a written complaint against the car driver for the death of his brother in the accident due to rash and negligent driving.

Indra rain giving relief from the heat to the Kanwariyas, the queue kept increasing on the Kanwaria path after noon

Eight people were injured in different accidents, ongoing treatment

On Wednesday, seven people were injured in different road accidents in Deoghar district, who are undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. An Indian Oil tanker rammed a car coming from Baskinath near Tirnagar village of Mohanpur police station area. Jamshedpur residents Manish Kumar Verma and Anita Devi, both occupants of the car, were injured in the incident. The police brought the car to the police station.

Uncontrolled bike driver fell into a roadside pit

In the third incident, near Khijuria of Rikhia police station area, an uncontrolled bike driver fell into a roadside pit, in which Sonu Kumar, Sanju and Soni Verma of Madanpur, residents of Madanpur, were injured. In the fourth incident, Chandan Pandit, a resident of Rupsagar village located in Dabargram of Jasidih police station area, near Sarwan turn, was injured. He was returning from his sister’s house. In the fifth incident, Kuldeep Dev and Govind Yadav were seriously injured in an accident near Kunda police station. The condition of both remains critical, who have been referred to the Higher Center.