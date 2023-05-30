Deoghar: In the case of embezzlement of funds, 2 convicts, including SBI’s regional officer, were sentenced to 3 years and fined 6 thousand.

Deoghar, Falguni Marik Kushwaha: The court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Deoghar (SDJM) Rashmi Agarwal found Anil Kumar Yadav and KP Sinha guilty in the case of embezzlement of government funds. Along with this, both of them were sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of six thousand rupees on both the convicts. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo a separate jail term of two months. Among those punished, Anil Kumar Yadav, a resident of Mohanpur’s Tilaiya, is a cattle trader, while KP Sinha is the regional officer of SBI, Deoghar and a resident of Purandaha locality.

Case registered on September 8, 2009

On September 8, 2009, a case was registered at Mohanpur police station on the application of Deoghar district cattle development officer Sanjeev Ranjan. After registering the case, the police completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet. After which the trial of the case also started. In this case, government advocate Ajay Kumar Saha got the testimony of eight people from the prosecution side. Advocate Ashok Kumar Rai was also on behalf of the informant. Advocate PR Mishra and AK Yadav presented their side from the defence.

1.92 lakh was embezzled

The scheme to provide milch cows to the beneficiaries from the District Cow Development Department started in the year 2009. In this, half a dozen farmers of Jhalar village of Mohanpur police station area had given applications. Cattle businessman Anil Kumar Yadav took Rs 3,000 from the applicants in the name of getting a cow, and after presenting the photo of the cow in his house in the bank, embezzled the grant amount of Rs 1.92 lakh with the connivance of State Bank Regional Officer KP Sinha. Was. In this way, no beneficiary got a cow and the grant amount was also withdrawn. Among those who complained were Pinku Mandal, Baijnath Mandal, Ramrekh Mandal, Sukhdev Rai etc.

Got justice after 14 years of struggle

This incident took place on August 29, 2009 and investigation was done with reference to the complaint application of the beneficiaries, in which the incident was found correct and FIR was registered on September 8, 2009. The police filed the charge sheet on October 31, 2010. After this the trial of the case took place and justice was achieved after 14 years of struggle.