Deoghar land scam: 80-year-old blind Shukri Ryan’s bail plea rejected by special CBI court in Dhanbad

Deoghar: The bail plea of ​​80-year-old Shukri Ryan, named accused in the famous Deoghar land scam, has been rejected by the special CBI court (Dhanbad). Shukri is lodged in Dhanbad Jail. Recently, the CBI team arrested Shukri from his house in Bandha locality of Rikhia police station area and Shukri was sent to jail after appearing in the CBI court.

Shukri is blind

According to relatives, Shukri is unable to see with both eyes. Accused of land scam worth crores of rupees, Shukri does not even have five decimals of land. Shukri and her family are dependent on bread for two times. According to relatives, Shukri had several acres of land. The land whose deed is being investigated by the CBI has been sold illegally by the land mafia through a donation letter at throwaway rates. The land mafias have sold the land by saying that it is non-sellable land after taking note marks on the paper of the donation letter. It is said that the CBI team probing the matter had arrested Shukri after breaking the provisional bail. It is said that many people who sold deeded land in Mauza including Bandha, Gaura, Rampur, Virajpur and others through donation letters are on the radar of CBI.

Board will be installed on CBI investigation land in Rampur

In view of the battle of supremacy going on for the siege of the land under CBI investigation in Rampur Mauza for the last few days, the CO has instructed the sub-inspector to put a board on the land. In this case, the then sub-inspector and CI have also given a report that the said land in Rampur is under CBI investigation, which is being cordoned off and sold illegally. CO Vaibhav Kumar Singh said that the sub-inspector will soon put up a board to stop buying and selling and any construction work on this CBI probed land in Rampur. It is being told that for the possession of this land of Rampur, there is a war of supremacy in several groups of Deoghar city including Bilasi, Rampur, Maheshmara.