Deoghar Shravani Fair: Baba’s door opened, traditional worship done with Kancha water, Kanwariyas looked excited

Deoghar. Sawan, which is considered the holy month of Baba Bhole Nath, has started. The Kanwariyas have started reaching Baba Nagri, raising slogans of Bol-Bam with Kanwar on their shoulders. The fatigue of the long walk can be seen on the faces of the Kanwariyas, but as soon as the Kanwariyas are entering the Dumma, the tiredness of their bodies is reduced to half as soon as they set foot on Baba’s land. On the other hand, Kanwariyas are getting relief after taking bath in Sivagangai. On Wednesday, the second day of Shravan month Krishna Paksha fair, priest Neeraj Jha performed special worship of Baba Baidyanath in traditional way.

Baba’s door opened under the supervision of SP Subhash Chandra Jat

Baba’s door was opened under the supervision of SP Subhash Chandra Jat at 3:05 am on Wednesday, Krishna Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Shravan month. First of all entered the sanctum sanctorum along with the priest and the temple guard to perform daily worship of Baba. On Tuesday before the Sardari Puja, the adornment material was removed, after that Baba’s Shivling was cleaned with white muslin cloth. After this, Kancha water was offered with chanting, after which the pilgrimage priests chanted Har Har Mahadev and Om Namah Shivay by offering Kancha water on Baba.

The gate was opened for the devotees at 4 am

After this, Sardari Puja was started from 3:20. The priest worshiped Baba with Phulel, perfume, Gangajal flower, vilvapatra, naivedya, sandalwood, milk, honey, curd, ghee, laddoos, clothes, janeu etc. on Baba with Shodshopachar method. After the puja, the door was opened for the devotees at 4 am. On the second day of the month of Shravan, devotees were engaged in queues since morning. The queue of Kanwariyas had reached till Nehru Park. As soon as the doors of the temple opened, there was enthusiasm among the devotees. Devotees were made to enter the sanctum sanctorum from Mansarovar Q Complex via foot overbridge from Jalsar Children Park via Shivram Jha Chowk.

77, 544 devotees offered water on Wednesday

According to the figures released by the district administration, 77,544 devotees performed water offerings on Wednesday. After offering water to Baba through Argha, the devotees looked very happy. SP Subhash Chandra Jat, Jamshedpur City SP Vijay Shankar, Temple Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Singh and Vivek Kashyap Baba Mandir Police Station in-charge Ajay Kumar, Subhash Rajak etc were present on the occasion.

Deoghar Shravani Mela 2023