Deoghar: Strict action will be taken on collecting toll tax in Shravani and Bhado fair, Municipal Commissioner gave instructions

Deoghar The collection of toll tax has been banned on the entry of vehicles in the Shravani fair in the urban area, despite this, some youths near the Jasidih Over Bridge have verbally complained about collecting the entry fee from the vehicles coming from Bihar at night, Municipal Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Lal has got it. Taking this seriously, he has called tax inspector Jai Shankar Sah and instructed him to go to all toll tax camps and give a warning. The city commissioner said that action will be taken against the guilty person if the matter of admission fee recovery is found to be true. Here, Tax Inspector Jai Shankar Sah said that, on July 3, a copy of the written order has been given to the sensor. On July 4, he himself went to all the toll tax camps, where no one was there. He told that Sujit Kumar had made an endowment in his name for the collection of toll tax. They have been ordered to stop collection of entry fee from vehicles in Shravani Mela and Bhado Mela 2023 in corporation area. For this, a written order has been issued on July 3. Action will be taken if the order is not followed.

City commissioner visited the fair area, guidelines

City Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Lal along with his team visited the fair area and gave necessary guidelines. Mr. Lal left the corporation office and first returned to the corporation office via Jalsar Children Park, Tiwari Chowk, Williams Town BEd College Campus, Deoghar College, Bijli Pasi Chowk, Khijuria Mod, Baghmara interstate bus stand. During this went to the zonal office on the way. Meeting the concerned in-charge there, took the updated information about cleanliness, water and lights. City Manager Sudhanshu Shekhar, Mrinal Kumar, Manish Tiwari, Raj Shekhar of cleaning agency Lord Shiva, Vinay Kumar of Dynamic of cleaning agency, Assistant Engineer Vaidehi Sharan, Ward Jamadar Manish Bhardwaj etc were present during the visit.

Deoghar: The history of Baidyanath temple will be seen from the laser show, the counter of Speedydarshanam opens at five in the morning

CRPF personnel will be at the exit of Baba Mandir

DC Manjunath Bhajantri held a meeting with the officials in the secret branch in view of the possibility of unexpected crowd on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Shravani fair. He instructed the officers and magistrates to take special care on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday during the fair and all should be active 24*7. He instructed that CRPF personnel will be stationed at the exit gate of Baba Baidyanath temple. The DC said that the Kanwariyas should come to Babadham fearlessly, for their safety and convenience, CRPF, NDRF, Women’s Battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar and other security forces are deployed in the entire fair area. Take special care of security in crowded areas like Baba Mandir, Shivganga Sarovar. He asked the NDRF team to be ready at Shivganga Sarovar, Shivram Jha Chowk, Baba Mandir and asked the commandant to keep a mobile team active in the route line.

keep the root line system strong

The DC said that keep monitoring the entire system of the route line and strengthen the system by removing the deficiencies. Apart from wrapping all the electric poles falling in the route line, he instructed to lay carpets from Shivram Jha Chowk to Q Complex and from BN Jha Path to Sivagangai. Instructed the officials to make arrangements for the spiritual building falling on the Kanwariya path and to start the arrangement of langar at a low rate there. Along with this, all 31 information centers in the fair area were instructed to work 24 hours in active mode.

