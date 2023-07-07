Deoghar: The claim of providing uninterrupted power in Shravani fair is hollow, shutdown will be taken for two and a half hours daily, know the timing

Deoghar News: Even during the Shravani fair in Deoghar, people will not get relief from the power shutdown. The electricity department has fixed the time for fuse call during the fair. Under this, shutdown will be taken five times daily for 30-30 minutes i.e. two and a half hours. According to the instructions issued by the department, shutdown will be taken at the fixed time and during the same time the problems related to electricity will be executed. For this, the department has also issued necessary numbers, by contacting which the consumers will be able to solve their problems.

Information can be given here for these works related to electricity

This information was given by Executive Engineer Neeraj Anand. He said that as per the instructions issued, the mobile numbers (7479940525, 9060061825, 7479940525, 9060061825) of the nearest camps, complaint center and complaint center for the daily fuse calls of electricity consumers, service line fault, pole fault, temporary connection etc. And can give on 7463972204). To remove the complaint, the time has been fixed to shut down the electric feeder.

Electricity will be cut during this time

8:00 am to 8:30 am

11:30 am to 12:00 noon

4:30 PM to 5:00 PM

9:30 PM to 10:00 PM

12.30 am to 1.00 am

The claim of providing uninterrupted power is hollow.

Let us inform that earlier during the Shravani fair, it was said to provide uninterrupted electricity, but this claim of the administration and the department seems to be hollow. Shutdown of half an hour will be taken five times in 24 hours citing fuse call and connection problem solving.

