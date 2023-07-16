Deoghar’s Neeraj got 100 percentile in Biology, 99 percentile in Physics-Chemistry in CUET-UG

Deoghar News: The result of CUET (Common University Entrance Test) UG-2023 examination has been released. Gurukul Deoghar student Neeraj Kumar has scored 200 out of 200 marks in Biology, Biotechnology and Biochemistry. Neeraj has got 100 percentile marks in Biology. Scored 99.8 percentile in Physics and 98.9 percentile in Chemistry. Neeraj has scored 635 marks in NEET 2023 exam and wants to take admission in RIMS Ranchi.

Gurukul’s Ravi Shankar expressed happiness over Neeraj’s success and said that four months back, Gurukul’s Ashish Das became All India Topper in Physics in IIT Mains 2023 and today Neeraj has become All India Topper in CUTE UG 2023 in Biology. Neeraj has done his 10th and 12th studies from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Rikhia. Father Laxmikant Mandal runs a medicine shop in the village. Mother is a servant in Anganwadi. Neeraj gave the credit of his success to Dr. Ekta Rani and Ravi Shankar of Gurukul. Dr. Ekta said that it is a matter of great pride that the students of a small town like Deoghar are doing better.

Total 22 thousand candidates got 100 percentile in CUET-UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the CUET-UG results on Saturday, in which over 22,000 candidates have scored 100 percentile. Students scored the highest marks in English, followed by biology and economics. Over 11.11 lakh candidates appeared for the second edition of the entrance exam. In the exam, 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English, 4,850 candidates scored the top score in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry, followed by 2,836 candidates who scored high in Economics.

Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director, NTA, said, “Each candidate’s performance has been evaluated using the same-percentile method, in which normalized scores of each candidate are calculated for each group of students over multiple day sessions for the same subject. Calculated using percentile. “The role of NTA is limited to registration of candidates, conduct of examination, submission of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalization of answer keys, preparation and declaration of results and hosting of scorecards,” he added.

Parashar informed, “A merit list will be prepared by the participating universities and institutions. Universities will decide their counseling on the basis of scorecard of CUET (UG) – 2023 provided by NTA.” CUET-UG is the second largest entrance exam in the country in terms of number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications.