Department of Finance of Samara received faulty servers for 5 million rubles – DOS

February 15, 2023, 06:14 – BLiTZ – News The register of unscrupulous suppliers included a company that worked with the mayor’s office of Samara. According to city officials, the cooperation was not very successful. The portal 63.ru writes about this.

Officials said that the problem is that ASP TRADE LLC, after concluding an agreement with the Samara mayor’s office, did not take the measures that were meant to fulfill the contract for the supply of servers. It is specified that the price of the contract was 5,040,000 rubles.

The first of the problems in the execution of the contract was the fact that ASP TRADE delivered servers to the customer with a delay of 67 days.

“Significant hardware deficiencies were also identified – spontaneous reboots and shutdowns of the server during operation. Due to the fact that the supplier did not eliminate the identified shortcomings of the goods within the prescribed period, the department unilaterally terminated the contract with ASP TRADE, the journalists quote representatives of the OFAS Samara Region.

It is also noted that, in accordance with the OFAS data, the LLC was included in the register of unscrupulous suppliers and will be listed in it for two years.

