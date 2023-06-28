Deployment of police at sensitive places regarding Bakrid in Aurangabad, administration will keep an eye on every activity

Bakrid festival will be celebrated in Aurangabad district on Thursday. The administration is fully prepared for this festival to be held in a peaceful environment. Police forces along with magistrates have been deployed at sensitive places. The Magistrate and the police force are keeping a close watch on the activities of people coming and going and anti-social elements. In this sequence, on Wednesday, Magadh Divisional Commissioner Mayank Varbade and Magadh Range IG Chhatranil Singh reached the district headquarters and held discussions with the police officials at the district guest house on peaceful completion of Bakrid. He inquired about the preparation and gave necessary instructions. The commissioner directed to keep an eye on the places of prayer and in sensitive areas with full readiness.

Appeal to the common people not to pay attention to the rumor

While appealing to the general public, the Commissioner has said that during the festival, they will not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Whoever spreads false rumours, will not be spared. On the other hand, IG reviewed the preparations being made at police station, subdivision and district level to maintain law and order in the district and gave necessary guidelines. Here, according to the information given by the district administration, police forces have been deployed along with the magistrate in all the square-intersections, crowded areas and hypersensitive localities of the district headquarters. Especially in Nawadih, New Qazi Mohalla, Pathan Toli, Qureshi Mohalla, Mini Bigha, Tikri Mohalla, Shahpur Bigha, Ambedkar Mohalla, Club Road and other localities, there will be constant police patrolling. The magistrate will keep an eye on every activity near the big mosque.

Flag march taken out on Bakrid in Daudnagar

A flag march was taken out by the administration in Daudnagar city late on Tuesday evening regarding Bakrid festival, which was led by SDO Manoj Kumar. CO Manoj Kumar Gupta, Station Head Anjani Kumar and other police officers and police forces were involved in the flag march. This flag march left the police station and reached Maulabagh turn via the old city, the main market. Toured from Maula Bagh turn to new area, opium kothi, market, police station. The SDO told that strict security arrangements have been made regarding Bakrid festival. Police force has been deployed at identified places under the leadership of magistrate and police officer.

