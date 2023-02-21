Deputy Chepa spoke about the main vector in Putin’s message – DOS

February 21, 2023, 15:33 – BLiTZ – News

In his address to the Federal Assembly, President Vladimir Putin touched on almost all spheres of the country’s life. But if some analysts, first of all, singled out statements about a change in the course of foreign policy, then others focused on economic aspects. According to the deputy Alexei Chepa, the country is waiting for cardinal changes that will bring Russia to a new level of development.

“In addition to the fact that the president assessed the current situation in great detail, he raised a wide range of social issues that should raise our country to a new level. On a new round of development. We must reorient all business, everyone must reorient themselves to a new life, to new modern conditions. Russia must rely on its own forces, and we have them – this was clearly stated in the President’s statement,” the deputy stressed.

We are in for a restructuring of the economy, and Vladimir Putin has given a clear vector of legislative and executive power. It is necessary to provide new conditions, new technologies. In addition, it was about supporting businesses in difficult conditions.

“Support both legislatively and in the banking sector. Today, small businesses have a chance to be more involved in the state economy. Serious changes await ours,” Alexey Chepa concluded.

In turn, political scientist Markov, listing the main theses of the message, focused on foreign policy. The President made it clear that the NWO is for a long time, the analyst said.

Earlier, military expert Sivkov expressed the opinion that with the appointment of Gerasimov, the special operation gained momentum in order to complete the SVO in 2023.