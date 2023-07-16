Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP ministers met Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, July 16 (Hindustan). Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met NCP President Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Pratishthan in South Mumbai on Sunday following the rebellion in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Former Union Minister and NCP leader Praful Patel, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Narhari Jhirwal and eight NCP ministers held a meeting with Sharad Pawar for about a quarter of an hour.

Praful Patel told reporters after the meeting that the monsoon session of the State Legislature is starting from tomorrow. For this reason, today we reached Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan without taking Sharad Pawar’s time. Patel told that we all told Sharad Pawar that there should not be any kind of dispute within the party. We all want to work while staying in the NCP. The reasons for Sharad Pawar joining the government have been explained in detail. Sharad Pawar has heard everything carefully, but has not yet given any decision in this regard.

Sharad Pawar is discussing with other office bearers of NCP. Its details are yet to be found. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that this meeting should not be misinterpreted. Such meetings should be viewed positively. This meeting will not make any difference to the government.