deputy cm keshav maurya said earlier bareilly was identified with earrings now with vikas and bhole nath rdy | Deputy CM Keshav Maurya said in Bareilly

Deputy CM described Bareilly as BJP’s stronghold. Bareilly and Amla are the two Lok Sabha seats here. Both are in BJP’s account. Former union minister and BJP leader Santosh Gangwar is the MP from Bareilly, while Dharmendra Kashyap is the MP from Amla. There are 9 assembly seats in Bareilly, out of which 7 have BJP MLAs. The remaining two are in SP’s account. UP Independent Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, MP Santosh Gangwar, MP Dharmendra Kashyap, MLC Kunwar Maharaj Singh, Dugvijay Singh Shakya, MLA Dr. DC Verma, Sanjeev Aggarwal, Mayor Umesh Gautam, DCB Chairman Virendra Singh Veeru and members of the organization were present.

Report- Muhammad Sajid Bareilly