Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko: the grain deal was extended for 60 days, its package nature was confirmed

March 14 - BLiTZ. The so-called "grain deal" was extended for a period of 60 days. This became known from the message of the Deputy Head of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko. Details are reported by the RIA Novosti news outlet.

The diplomat stressed that the package nature of the deal was confirmed. It will operate if the rest of its participants fulfill all the promises they made to the Russian Federation.

Let us recall that earlier Grushko said that official Moscow wants to ensure that partners fulfill their obligations and defrost fertilizers in European ports.