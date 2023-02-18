Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine did not believe in the change in China’s position on the conflict

The Chinese authorities will not radically change their position on the conflict in Ukraine. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by the Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Andriy Melnyk, on the air of the Rada TV channel.

“To be honest, there is still no reason to believe that the Chinese leadership will suddenly change its line [по конфликту вокруг Украины]. Therefore, I would be careful in forecasts here. We all understand that China has its own goals,” he said.

According to Melnik, the PRC still adheres to a neutral position on this issue.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba expressed the opinion that the participation of China as a mediator in the Ukrainian conflict could serve as a deterrent.

Also on February 18, at the Munich Security Conference, Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that Beijing would prepare a position paper on a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by the end of February. He noted that the document will contain provisions on respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, on adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as a call to promote a peaceful settlement of the crisis by all means.

In addition, the Chinese side will repeat the thesis about the inadmissibility of nuclear wars, and will also call to oppose attacks on nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities in order to prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

On the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Wang Yi, head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee). Russia in a special military operation in Ukraine.

The day before, China’s permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun called on Russia and Ukraine to cease fire and start peace talks as soon as possible.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

