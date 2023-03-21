March 21 - BLiTZ. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law banning names that are in any way connected with Russia or the USSR, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/oleksiihoncharenko/32321">reported</a> Alexey Goncharenko, deputy, in the telegram channel.

As part of the so-called “decolonization” law, geographic objects in the country are prohibited from assigning names that “perpetuate” and “exalt” Russia, as well as its cultural and historical places, figures, dates, etc., Goncharenko wrote.

Recall that in 2015 Ukraine adopted the law “On decommunization” under which the authorities in cities demolish monuments to historical figures, poets, writers and military leaders. One of the last victims of the Ukrainian “purges” was the monument to the military leader Vatutin in Kyiv and Catherine the Great in Odessa, who is the founder of the city.

