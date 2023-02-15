Deputy Kartapolov urged not to wait for exciting decisions from the State Duma on February 22

At the meeting of the State Duma on February 22, no decisions are expected that could “excite society.” This was announced on February 15 by Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Defense Committee of the State Duma.

According to him, President Vladimir Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly will talk about “important things”, but it is not worth waiting for the announcement of a new wave of mobilization or other decisions on a special operation in Ukraine.

“We do not know the content of the message, but, according to our feelings, we do not expect decisions that could excite society,” Kartapolov quotes RBC.

As the head of the committee noted, the agenda of the meeting on February 22 is already ready, it will consider bills from the previous State Duma work plan.

Earlier that day, the State Duma Commission on Rules submitted for consideration by the chamber a draft resolution to cancel the plenary session on February 21 and postpone it to February 22.

As the chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko clarified, the meeting of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation is postponed to February 22 at the request of the Russian government, which announced the need to adopt two laws so that they start working from March 1.

