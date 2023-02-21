Deputy Khamzaev proposed to cancel the Unified State Examination against the backdrop of a return to traditional education in universities

February 21, 2023, 22:20 – BLiTZ – News

State Duma deputy from United Russia Sultan Khamzaev advocated the abolition of the Unified State Examination (USE) against the backdrop of a return to the traditional system of education in universities. About it writes RIA Novosti.

The politician called the Unified State Examination the most imposed test, which cuts down the preparation of children for studying at universities.

“I advocate the abolition of the unified state exam, the most imposed test that fools the preparation of our children for studying in higher educational institutions,” Khamzaev said.

Natalia Kosikhina, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture, said that the abolition or sharp revision of the Unified State Examination should not take place all at once.

Kosikhina stressed that the issue should be given attention, public and expert discussion should be held, all risks should be analyzed and the positive and negative aspects of this decision should be weighed before it is made.

The politician noted that quick and reactionary steps, as in the case of changing the terms of study at universities, are not the best solution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, said that it is necessary to return to the traditional for the Russian Federation period of study in universities from 4 to 6 years, such a transition should be smooth and thoughtful.