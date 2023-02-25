February 25, 2023, 15:49 – BLiTZ – News Andrey Krasov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, commented on the US statement about China’s intention to transfer weapons to Russia. Writes about this “Lenta.ru”.

Krasov expressed the opinion that American information should not be trusted, as it may be exaggerated or simply false. The MP also noted that if Western countries, led by the United States, supply weapons to Ukraine, then other countries, including Russia, are not prohibited from supplying weapons for their defense.

The politician noted that he would not make predictions about the transfer of weapons to Russia from the PRC, but drew attention to the growing friendship between Russia and China and the fact that China understands that “American-style democracy is an evil that must be fought.”

Earlier it was reported that China is considering transferring drones and artillery systems to Russia for use in hostilities in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.