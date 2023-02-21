Deputy Matveychev explained the President’s message – News

February 21, 2023, 17:42 – BLiTZ – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin once again addressed the Federal Assembly. The last time this happened was in 2021.

Shortly before the launch of the broadcast, terrifying warnings appeared on the Internet that the Russian leader might announce the next stage of mobilization, that the Third World War would begin, and much more.

Obviously, these fakes were spread by interested parties. Oleg Matveychev, deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, told the correspondent of the BLiTZ about why their “expectations” did not come true.

According to him, all the expectations from the president’s speech came from the fact that some people do not quite understand what Putin wants.

“Even then, eight years ago, Putin did not start a war and did everything to keep the peace”

“Vladimir Putin is not some kind of aggressive bear who climbs on everyone. This is how the West tries to present it to the world. Even then, eight years ago, Putin did not start a war and did everything in order to maintain peace, so as not to lead to an aggressive situation, and now his task is to force everyone to peace as soon as possible, ”Matveychev is sure.

The political scientist emphasized that even the decision to suspend the participation of the Russian Federation in the strategic offensive arms treaty is a way to seat Western counterparties at the negotiating table.

“The whole message was permeated with a sense of unity of the Russian people”

“The whole message was permeated with a sense of unity of the Russian people. He talked about it, mentioned a variety of categories of people. Of course, both our soldiers, and the inhabitants of the new territories, and those who help them – doctors, orderlies, people who work in the rear. I didn’t forget anyone, ”said the specialist.

And since the unity of the entire people has been demonstrated again, then, according to Oleg Matveychev, this means that Vladimir Putin expresses simple gratitude to all people for this.

“He said the word “thank you” so many times today, and it seems to me that this was the main note – gratitude and unity, that we all rallied and survived, ”the source of the publication emphasized.

Matveychev also recalled that the main message of the appeal was that the Russians managed to rally, despite all attempts to intimidate them.